Lower Oilfield Activities Hurt Hi-Crush's (HCR) Q1 Earnings

Hi-Crush Inc. HCR reported net loss of $146.9 million or $1.46 per share in first-quarter 2020, which was wider than net loss of $6.2 million or 6 cents in the year-ago quarter. Barring one-time items, adjusted loss per share was 15 cents.



Revenues declined 8.4% year over year to $146.4 million.

Q1 Highlights



Total frac sand sold during the quarter was 2,524,232 tons, up 4.7% year over year. Contribution margin per ton sold declined 30.4% year over year to $8.48 in the quarter.



Volumes sold directly to exploration & production companies ("E&Ps") during the quarter were 63% of the total volume, unchanged year over year.



Financial Position



As of Jun 22, the company had total cash of $34.6 million. It borrowed $25 million from its senior secured revolving credit facility (also known as the ABL Facility) in March and repaid all borrowings under the ABL Credit Facility during second-quarter 2020.



Long-term debt was $3,494 million at the end of the first quarter compared with $528 million at the end of prior-year quarter.



Net cash used by operating activities in the first quarter was $11.9 million.



Outlook



Hi-Crush’s first-quarter results were affected by a decline in crude oil prices and overall oilfield activity, partly due to the coronavirus pandemic. The company has taken various initiatives to align its cost structure with current and expected market demand. Hi-Crush reduced its workforce by around 60% and also lowered capital expenditures for 2020 by nearly 40%. It also idled three production and three terminal facilities during April.



At present, the company is only operating in its Wyeville facility in Wisconsin and one of its Kermit facilities in West Texas, at reduced rates of utilization. Working production capacity of the company is currently reduced to 5.7 million tons per year compared with total nameplate capacity of 17.3 million tons.



