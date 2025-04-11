Lower NII, Higher Costs to Hurt Citizens Financial's Q1 Earnings

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. CFG is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2025 results on April 16, 2025, before the opening bell. The bank’s first-quarter 2025 revenues are expected to have declined from the year-ago quarter’s reported level, while earnings are expected to have improved.

In the fourth quarter, CFG witnessed a rise in non-interest income, along with reduced expenses. However, lower net interest income (NII) and declining loan and deposit balances were major headwinds.

The company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate twice, matched once and surpassed on one occasion. On Average, the negative surprise is 3.05%.

Factors to Influence CFG’s Q1 Earnings

NII: The Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged at 4.25-4.5% in the first quarter of 2025, given sticky inflation and the impacts of Trump’s tariff on the economy. This is likely to have had a positive effect on CFG’s NII, given relatively higher yields on interest-earning assets, partially offset by higher funding costs.

Management expects NII to decline 1.5-2.5% in the first quarter of 2025 from the fourth quarter’s reported figure of $1.34 million.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NII for the first quarter of 2025 is pegged at $1.39 billion, indicating a 1.8% decline from the prior quarter’s reported figure. Our estimate for the metric is the same as the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Loans: In the first quarter, the lending scenario was not very impressive as Trump’s tariff plan resulted in uncertainty across the markets. Per the Federal Reserve’s latest data, demand for commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans in the first two months of the quarter was decent. As a result, CFG’s lending activities are expected to have seen some improvements.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for average interest-earning assets is pegged at $196 billion, indicating a marginal decline from the prior quarter’s reported figure. We estimate the metric to be $195.3 billion.

Non-Interest Income: Despite the Fed's interest rate cuts, mortgage rates did not decrease significantly and hovered around the 7% mark. As such, refinancing activities and origination volumes did not experience significant improvement. Thus, Citizens Financial is likely to have witnessed lower mortgage banking fees in the quarter-to-be-reported.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for mortgage banking fees is pegged at $55.5 million, indicating a 7.8% decline from the prior quarter’s reported figure. Our estimate for the metric is pegged at $53.9 million.

The quarter witnessed heightened market volatility and client activity because of uncertainty related to Trump’s tariff plans. Also, the performance of the equity markets was subdued. Hence, Citizens Financial trust and investment services fees are likely to have recorded some improvements in the quarter to be reported. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for trust and investment services fees is pegged at $75.9 million, indicating a marginal increase from the previous quarter’s reported figure.

Global mergers and acquisitions (M&As) in the first quarter of 2025 were less impressive than previously expected. While deal value and volume rose marginally in the quarter, this was majorly led by the Asia Pacific region. The year started on an extremely positive note, with the expectations of robust IB performance on the back of the Trump administration being business-friendly, and the likelihood of tax cuts and deregulations.

However, none of these materialized, and the rebound fizzled as ambiguity over the tariff and ensuing trade war resulted in extreme market volatility. These developments have led to economic uncertainty, with data indicating a slowdown in the U.S. economy and mounting inflationary pressure. Hence, amid such a backdrop, companies started rethinking their M&A plans despite stabilizing rates and having significant investible capital. As such, CFG’s capital markets’ growth is expected to have been decent.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for capital markets fees is pegged at $113.9 million, indicating a sequential decline of 5.8%. We estimate the metric to be $120.6 million.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the service charge and fee revenues is pegged at $106.5 million, indicating a decline of 2.3% from the prior quarter’s reported level. Our estimate for the metric is pegged at $108.5 million.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for card fees is pegged at $98.3 million, indicating a 1.3% decline from the prior quarter’s reported figure. We estimate the metric to reach $95 million.

Management expects fee income in the first quarter to be down 2% from the fourth-quarter 2024 reported level. Further, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the metric is pegged at $553.9 million, indicating a 3.5% sequential fall. Our estimate for the metric is pegged at $562 million.

Expenses: Though CFG is making efforts to control expenses and generate positive operating leverage, costs are likely to remain elevated due to the opening of private banking offices, franchise expansion nationally and investments in newer technological advancements.

Management projects adjusted non-interest expenses to rise 1-5-2% from the fourth-quarter 2024 reported level.

Asset Quality: The company is likely to have set aside a substantial amount of money for potential bad loans, given the expectations of a higher for longer interest rate backdrop and tariff-related uncertainty.

Our estimate for the non-accrual loans is pegged at $1.59 billion, indicating an increase of 8.1% from the year-ago level.

What Our Model Unveils for CFG

Per our proven model, the chances of Citizen Financial beating estimates this time are low. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you can see below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: Citizen Financial has an Earnings ESP of -0.27%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings of 75 cents has been unchanged in the past seven days. The figure indicates an increase of 15.4% from the year-ago reported figure.

The consensus estimate for first-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $1.94 billion, indicating a decline of 0.9% from the year-ago reported figure.

