Lower Mortgage Rates in 2026: A Downsizing Opportunity Retirees Shouldn't Ignore

Key Points

Falling interest rates are great news for those taking on new mortgages or refinancing.

However, acting on those lower rates isn't always your best move.

It may be best to do nothing -- and it's possible rates may fall even further.

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If you're a would-be homebuyer, potential mortgage refinancer, or just an interest rate enthusiast, you might have noticed that mortgage rates dropped below 6% for the first time in years a few months ago. Specifically, in February, the average interest rate for the most common mortgage -- a 30-year fixed-rate loan -- dropped to 5.98%. Rates hadn't been that low since September of 2022.

Freddie Mac (OTC: FMCC), the government-sponsored entity that supports the U.S. housing market, reported that this same interest rate is 6.23%, as of April 23. It also noted that "rates currently stand at their lowest level in the last three spring homebuying seasons."

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Relatively low interest rates like these offer an opportunity that can really help some retirees and near-retirees.

Retirees and low interest rates

If you're thinking of relocating or downsizing for retirement, low interest rates can really help you out. Relocating or downsizing will probably have you selling your home and buying another one, and the lower the interest rate on your new home loan, the better.

Keep in mind, though, that when you relocate or downsize, you may be able to avoid a new mortgage entirely if the difference between the value of your old home and your new one is big enough. If you sell a $700,000 home, for example, and after paying off whatever is left on your mortgage, you net $500,000, you may be able to simply use that to buy a new $500,000 home. You might bypass the issue of interest rates entirely.

You may also benefit from relatively low interest rates if you plan to stay in your current home throughout your retirement -- because it might now be worthwhile to refinance your mortgage if you still have one. Tread carefully, though: It's not necessarily best to refinance when you have, say, eight years left on your loan and you sign on to a fresh 30-year loan. It's generally less stressful to go through retirement without a home loan hanging over your head, if possible.

A rule of thumb is that it can be worth refinancing if the new interest rate is at least one percentage point lower than your old one. So if your current loan rate is 7.5% and you can get a new loan for 6.25%, that's promising. Keep in mind that you needn't get a 30-year loan. Look into a 15-year loan instead, and know that you may even be able to get a 10-year loan from some good mortgage lenders. (Shorter-term loans tend to feature somewhat higher interest rates, but you'll pay less in interest overall.

On the other hand...

You might not want to take any action now. Interest rates could fall more, though they might rise instead, too. Know that there are other ways to generate more income for retirement than selling your home. Still, if you're risk-averse, don't like uncertainty, and today's lower rates will help you save money, pouncing on this opportunity could be a smart move.

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Selena Maranjian has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.