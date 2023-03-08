Lower-income South Africans' grocery spending doubles since 2019 -study

JOHANNESBURG, March 8 (Reuters) - Lower-income South Africans are spending nearly double on their groceries compared to their affluent counterparts since 2019, a joint study by Visa South Africa and Discovery Bank released on Wednesday found.

The report considered the spending habits of the two companies' clients base and South Africans in general over a four-year period from 2019 to 2022.

Like most African countries, South African consumers have also borne the brunt of rising inflation due to war in Ukraine, and more locally due to rolling power cuts by state utility Eskom, forcing retailers to hike prices for consumer goods.

Those with an annual income of less than 100,000 rand ($5,000), known as mass market consumers, are spending 47% more on groceries since 2019 with an increased proportion of their money directed towards buying essential items, the data showed.

They face greater strain on their purse as they are unable to substitute pricier items for more affordable ones unlike consumers earning in excess of 850,000 rand yearly, the report said.

Their increase in spending comes off the back of inflationary pressures, with food inflation increasing around 8% from 2019 to 2022, it added.

South Africa's food inflation was just above 12% in the end of 2022, according to data from Statistics South Africa.

