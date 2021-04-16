Lower-Income Households Still Cautious As Stimulus Spurs Retail Spending

In the past week, good news about the economy has abounded: Unemployment is down and retail sales are up. But Americans’ optimism about the economy and their purchasing power depends in large part on their income—and decreases the lower that income is.

This week, as third stimulus payments continue to be delivered, 52% of Americans felt more comfortable making a major purchase, like a car or home, than six months ago, according to the Forbes Advisor-Ipsos Consumer Confidence Weekly Tracker.

Calculator: Estimate How Much Your Third Stimulus Payment Will Be

Similarly, 54% of respondents said they’re more comfortable making other household purchases than six months ago.

The survey, conducted by Ipsos, measures consumer sentiment over time.

Over the course of the pandemic, purchasing confidence has been slowly trending upward. As recently as Dec. 2020, fewer than 40% of respondents said they felt more comfortable making household purchases than they did six months prior.

Low-Income Households Continue To Feel Much Less Confident About The Economy

Although overall purchasing confidence continues to rise, comparing Americans across the income spectrum illustrates not everyone is equally optimistic.

When it comes to making major purchases, there’s a notable gap between the highest earners—households with annual incomes of $100,000 or more—and lower earners. This isn’t surprising, as these households likely had greater financial stability prior to the pandemic.

Major purchasing confidence for those households has been above 60% since early March, peaking at 67% last month before a slight dip in April. But this week, only 41% of respondents from households earning below $50,000 felt more confident about major purchases than six months ago.

A bigger worry is the continued lack of confidence when it comes to lower-income households’ confidence in being able to afford household items. This week, 64% of respondents with household incomes of $100,000 and above felt more confident about spending than six months prior. For people in households earning under $50,000, only 45% felt more confident.

If the Economic Recovery Looks Good So Far, Why Are Its Effects So Uneven?

The number of people who are out of work continues to decline. There were 576,000 new claims for unemployment benefits last week, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Thursday. That’s a decrease of 193,000 from the week prior.

That’s not the only good news this week. Retail and food service estimated sales increased almost 10% in March compared to February, the Census Bureau announced this week. That’s 27% higher than retail sales in March 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic. Total sales for January through March 2021 were up more than 14% over the same period in 2020.

Auto dealers and parts retailers saw a sales increase last month of 71% over March 2020.

“Almost certainly this is a manifestation of the K-shaped recovery,” says Ryan Severino, chief economist at commercial real estate JLL.

The economy still has 8.4 million fewer jobs than it did in February 2020, and many of the jobs that have not returned are in lower-wage, service-sector positions, he says.

“Those jobs are coming back, but it will take time and some of them won’t ever come back because some businesses failed during the pandemic or some have cut back permanently,” says Severino. “Those lower-income households will be more circumspect about spending money.”

Meanwhile, Severino explains that higher-income households likely feel more optimistic because their wealth has gone up, either due to stock market performance, the real estate market, or excess savings from limited opportunities to spend last year.

Those with higher incomes are also more likely to be able to perform their job duties from anywhere, says Aleksandar Tomic, associate dean and program director of master in science in applied economics at Boston College. They may feel anxious about discussions of when or if to return to the office, but overall, they’re still about their job security.

“If the re-opening continues, these workers will have conversations about returning or not returning to office, but if the re-opening is halted or reversed, they will still be able to do their work,” Tomic says.

But Severino warns that this confidence may manifest in higher-income households’ level of comfort, but it’s not guaranteed to reflect in their actual purchases. It’s likely that consumer spending will level off once stimulus payments sent in March and April have been spent. It may continue to be up to the job market to drive economic recovery through the rest of the year.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.