Lower freight and costs at Turkish straits support Urals prices above $60/bbl in Russian ports

MOSCOW, March 1 Reuters) - Lower freight rates and fewer penalty fees at the Turkish straits are supporting Urals crude prices at Russian ports, as Moscow's flagship grade holds firm above the Western price cap of $60 per barrel, data from traders, the Riverlake agency and Reuters calculations showed.

Urals prices have climbed above $66 a barrel in western ports amid stable freight rates and narrowing discounts for March cargoes in mid-February, and have exceeded a Western price cap for around six weeks.

Freight rates for Aframax ships, which usually load some 720,000 barrels of Urals crude in Primorsk or Ust-Luga for a one-way voyage to Indian ports, fell below $8 million per voyage to average some $7.5 million, as demand for ice-class vessels is expected to ease, according to trading and shipping sources.

Rates for Suezmax tankers, which usually load some 1 million barrels of Urals in Novorossiisk for delivery to India, eased by some $0.5 million to some $6.75 million per voyage, the sources added.

Daily demurrage costs - or penalty costs for delayed vessels - and a shorter time for oil tankers to pass through the Turkish straits are providing additional support to Urals FOB prices in the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk.

According to Reuters estimates, charterers' costs for downtime in the Bosphorus and Dardanelles for a 140,000-ton oil tanker are estimated at about $0.15 per barrel, as of Feb. 29, down from $1.32 per barrel on average in January and $0.67 on average in February.

Excess downtime in the Turkish straits on a round trip from the Mediterranean to the Black Sea has fallen to a multi-month low of three days on Thursday against 11 days on average for February and 18 days on average for January this year 0#RIVERLAKE-STRT, Riverlake data showed.

Daily demurrage costs for 140,000-ton Suezmaxes RL-TRDEM-SUEZ and 80,000-tonne Aframaxes RL-TRDEM-AFRA fell to $50,000 and $30,000, respectively, according to Riverlake data.

This is down from $80,000 and $70,000 per day for Suezmax and Aframax tankers, respectively, a month ago.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Louise Heavens)

