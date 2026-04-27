Lower Expenses & Fee Income Growth to Support Navient's Q1 Earnings

Navient Corporation NAVI is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 results on April 29, before the opening bell. Its quarterly revenues and earnings are expected to have declined year over year.

In the last quarter, NAVI’s results benefited from lower expenses and a slight decline in provisions for loan losses. However, a decrease in net interest income (NII) and other income acted as a headwind.

NAVI has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced estimates in the trailing three quarters and missed once, with the average earnings surprise being 28.02%.

Navient Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Navient Corporation price-eps-surprise | Navient Corporation Quote

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is pegged at 17 cents per share, which has remained unchanged in the past week. The figure indicates a 39.3% decline from the year-ago reported figure.

The consensus estimate for sales is pegged at $128.1 million, which suggests a 11.1% decline from the year-ago reported figure.

Factors to Influence Navient’s Results in Q1

Revenues: Per the Fed’s latest data, consumer loan demand remained resilient in the first quarter. This is likely to have provided some support to Navient’s Consumer Lending segment. Further, the Federal Education Loans segment revenue is likely to have increased, primarily driven by higher prepayment levels, even as origination volumes remained constrained.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NII (Core) is pegged at $128.6 million, indicating a sequential marginal decline. The consensus estimate for NII (Federal Education loan) is pegged at $47.7 million, suggesting an 8.5% rise on a sequential basis. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NII (consumer lending) is pegged at $101.3 million, implying a sequential decline of 2.6%.

The consensus estimate for servicing revenues is pegged at $12.1 million, indicating a 10.1% increase from the prior quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total non-interest income of $17.5 million indicates a 16.7% rise sequentially.

Expenses: Navient’s ongoing cost-control initiatives are expected to have supported operating efficiency and reduced expenses in the first quarter. The company’s strategic actions under its phased transformation plan, including the sale of its Government Services and Healthcare Services businesses, significant workforce reduction, outsourcing of servicing operations to MOHELA, and efforts to streamline its organizational structure, are likely to have contributed to a further decline in operating expenses in the to-be-reported quarter.

What the Zacks Model Reveals for Navient

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for NAVI this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is exactly the case here.

You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for Navient is +4.87%.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Performance of NAVI’s Peer

Ally Financial ALLY reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $1.11 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 93 cents. The bottom line reflected a 90% jump from the year-ago quarter.

Results of ALLY primarily benefited from a rise in net financing revenues and a sharp increase in other revenues. Also, lower expenses were a tailwind. An increase in loan and deposit balances further supported the results. However, a rise in provisions was a headwind.

Enova International, Inc. ENVA reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share of $3.87, which increased from $2.98 in the prior-year quarter. The metric surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.66.

ENVA’s results were aided by increased revenues and improving credit quality. However, an increase in expenses was a headwind.

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Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.