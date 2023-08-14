Lower Earnings Sends Fortrea Holdings Shares Down

(RTTNews) - Shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (FTRE), a contract research organization, are falling more than 10% Monday morning after reporting lower earnings in the second quarter.

Net income was $28.3 million or $0.32 per share for the second quarter, lower than $66.4 million or $0.75 per share in the same quarter a year ago, impacted by higher expenses.

Revenue for the quarter was $793.0 million, flat with last year's.

FTRE, currently at $27.33, has traded in the range of $25.68 - $37.30 in the last 52 weeks.

