Lower costs, exchange rate boosts Brazil's Ambev net profit in Q3 as sales dip

Credit: REUTERS/NACHO DOCE

October 31, 2023 — 04:14 am EDT

Written by Natalia Siniawski for Reuters ->

By Natalia Siniawski

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Brazilian brewer Ambev SA ABEV3.SA on Tuesday reported a 19.3% jump in net profit on an organic basis, as lower aluminum prices and favourable exchange rates offset a dip in sales volumes compared with the previous year.

The Sao Paulo-based company said the exchange rate benefit and lower commodity prices helped reduce costs.

However, total net revenue for the third quarter came in at 20.32 billion reais ($4.03 billion), falling short of analysts' expectations of net revenue of 21.220 billion reais, based on Refinitiv data.

Overall, sales were lower, with an increase of 13.6% in Central America and the Caribbean overshadowed by a fall of 9.4% in South Latin America and a 13.1% drop in Canada.

In Brazil, sales continued to grow, led by Brazil Beer. The company said premium beer brands led by Corona, Spaten, Stella Artois and Original grew by low-teens, outperforming the industry.

The subsidiary of Belgium's Anheuser-Busch InBev ABI.BR reported a profit of 4.02 billion reais, versus the 3.45 billion reais average estimate of analysts polled by LSEG.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) grew organically 43.7% y/y to 6.58 billion reais.

The company also forecast fourth quarter EBITDA to surpass the 17.1% growth achived in 2022.

($1 = 5.0479 reais)

(Reporting by Natalia Siniawski, Editing by Louise Heavens and Miral Fahmy)

((natalia.siniawski@thomsonreuters.com;))

