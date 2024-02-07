News & Insights

Lower borrowing costs risk 'flare-up' of inflation, warns ECB's Schnabel - FT

Credit: REUTERS/RALPH ORLOWSKI

February 07, 2024 — 12:04 am EST

Written by Mrinmay Dey for Reuters ->

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Lower borrowing costs could reinvigorate the euro zone's stagnant economy and cause inflation to "flare up again", European Central Bank official Isabel Schnabel said in an interview with the Financial Times on Wednesday.

Schnabel told the newspaper that the sharp decline in euro zone inflation reflected the "quick wins of deflation" as supply shocks faded.

"If demand is held back by restrictive monetary policy, it will be much harder for firms to pass through higher costs to consumers," she said, adding there was "some evidence that this is happening".

