Lowell Resources Fund Launches Discounted Security Purchase Plan

Lowell Resources Fund is offering a Security Purchase Plan (SPP) to allow eligible unitholders to buy up to $30,000 in units at a discounted price of $1.10 each, representing a 15% discount from the previous closing price. The funds from this offering will support the Fund’s long-standing investment focus on the junior mining and energy sectors. Participation is optional and open to shareholders in Australia and New Zealand until November 21, 2024.

