Lowell Resources Fund Emphasizes Investor Due Diligence

Lowell Resources Fund (AU:LRT) has released an update.
Lowell Resources Fund has issued a presentation highlighting that the information provided should not be consideredinvestment adviceand encourages potential investors to conduct their own research. The presentation underscores the importance of reading the Product Disclosure Statement in its entirety before making investment decisions, as all securities transactions come with inherent risks.
