Low Volatility ETF (USMV) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF USMV) is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 25.2% from its 52-week low price of $70.38/share.

But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:

GSY in Focus

The underlying MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) Index is composed of U.S. equities that, in the aggregate, have lower volatility characteristics relative to the broader U.S. equity market. The ETF charges 15 bps in annual fees.

Why the Move?

The U.S. market has been witnessing volatility lately due to the tech slump and talks of recessionary worries. This has probably led to the rise of low-volatility ETFs like USMV.

More Gains Ahead?

The ETF USMV might continue its strong performance, given its weighted alpha of 20.13, per barchart.com.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.