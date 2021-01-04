Low Volatility Dividend Achievers ETF Launches in Korea; Why This Investing Strategy Is Gaining Momentum

The newly-launched Nasdaq U.S. Low Volatility Dividend Achievers Index ETF (37379 KS) combines the benefits of low volatility and dividend growth, capitalizing on increasing popularity in low volatility investment strategies. The ETF, which was launched by Kiwoom Asset Management and tracks the eponymous index, LVDA, includes companies in sectors with relative low volatility and those that have grown their dividends for at least ten consecutive years.

"Low volatility and [dividends] are some of the most popular factors that receive investments," wrote Nasdaq Lead Product Developer Gaurav Pendse. "As of September 14, 2020, there were close to $987 billion allocated to U.S.-listed equity smart-beta ETFs. Of that, there was over $187 billion allocated to Dividend/Yield strategies and over $73 billion allocated to Low Volatility strategies."

He later added, "The proportion of AUM in low volatility strategies has grown from less than 1% in 2011 to close to 7.5% in 2020, or from about $940 million in AUM in 2011 to about $73 billion in 2020."

Kiwoom is now providing investors in South Korea an opportunity to invest in the index through its ETF.

“We are committed to bringing more innovative investment solutions to Korean investors," said Jonghyeop Kim, Senior Portfolio Manager of Kiwoom Asset Management. "We are proud to launch the world's 1st LVDA ETF in collaboration with Nasdaq."

This is not the only first for Kiwoom. Kim noted that Kiwoom launched Korea's first ETF in 2002, as well as the first currency ETF in 2011.

"As an industry pioneer, Kiwoom Asset Management has been introducing many first-of-its-kind investment tools to the Korean investors," said Joyce Ip, Head of Asia Pacific for Nasdaq Global Indexes. "We have seen tremendous growth globally in passive investment and we look forward to partnering with Kiwoom Asset Management by bringing more innovative and unique investment tools to the market."

Pendse, in a research paper on the benefits of LVDA, argued, "Low volatility has shown to have superior performance compared to high volatility strategies."

The paper went on to show that low volatility strategies had "superior risk-adjusted returns over the long run compared to a high volatility strategy."

"This shows that low volatility is better at providing long-term capital appreciation compared to high volatility strategies, which makes low volatility a critical investment factor to consider," Pendse wrote.