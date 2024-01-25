Low Supply, Earnings Momentum to Fuel REIT Gains in 2024

Hazelview Investments shared its bullish outlook for real estate investment trusts (REITs) in 2024. The firm sees gains in the fourth quarter of last year continuing due to earnings strength and relatively low amounts of real estate supply which should support prices. It also sees upside due to attractive valuations,

It does see the economy slowing in the coming year but this should be offset by easing interest rates and the sector’s strong, underlying fundamentals. In addition, Hazelview points out that historically REITs have delivered their strongest performance during the interim period in between the Fed changing course on monetary policy from hikes to cuts.

According to Corrado Russo, managing partner and head of Global Securities at Hazelview Investments, "The shifting tides of economic and monetary conditions, coupled with compelling valuations, create a canvas for strong performance in the REIT market in 2024."

In terms of earnings, the firm sees a 10% increase next year on a cumulative basis. It also anticipates a decline in available supply given that construction has slowed to a crawl over the last 2 years given higher construction and financing costs. At the same time, demand has seen little indication of slowing.

Finsum: Hazelview Investments is bullish on REITs for 2024 due to attractive valuations, strong underlying fundamentals, double-digit earnings growth, and improving monetary and economic conditions.

real estate

inflation

rate cuts

fed

macro

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.