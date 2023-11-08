News & Insights

Stocks

Low Sep Beef Shipments Provided No Help to Cattle Futures

November 08, 2023 — 08:29 am EST

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Live cattle futures were down by 1.4% to 2.2%, with a $4 loss for the April contract. USDA reported limited cash action in NE, mostly near $180 and down $5 from last week. Feeder cattle traded $4.95 to $5.85 lower with Jan setting a new low for the move. The CME Feeder Cattle Index dropped 3 cents to $238.89 for 11/06. 

Census data confirmed that 231.5m lbs of beef was shipped during September. That compares to 259.5m lbs in August and 279.3m lbs from Sep ’22. That was down from 526.7m in August and 516m during Sep ’22. The YTD pork shipment total was 4.994 billion lbs, compared to 4.663 billion last year. 

Wholesale Boxed Beef quotes were listed at $300.38 in Choice, down by $1.34, and $269.48 in Select, down by 88c, for the afternoon update. Ground beef prices were down hard on Monday (50CL). Tuesday’s FI cattle slaughter was reported at 125k head for a week-to-date pace of 247,000 head. That is 3k head behind both last week’s pace and the same week last year. 

 

Dec 23 Cattle  closed at $178.775, down $2.550,

Feb 24 Cattle  closed at $178.425, down $3.550,

Apr 24 Cattle  closed at $180.600, down $4.000,

Nov 23 Feeder Cattle  closed at $232.225, down $4.950

Jan 24 Feeder Cattle  closed at $230.825, down $5.600

 

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.