Low river level in Argentina reduces corn and soy loading in Rosario

BUENOS AIRES, April 8 (Reuters) - A drop in the water level of Argentina's Parana River has forced agro-export companies to load less merchandise on ships, the local ports chamber said on Wednesday, adding a new problem to a sector beset by bottlenecks due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Parana is Argentina grains superhighway, carrying Pampas grains belt agricultural exports from the Rosario ports hub to the shipping lanes of the South Atlantic. Argentina is the world's top exporter of soymeal livestock feed and the No. 3 supplier of corn and raw soybeans.

"Cargo ships are still loading, but instead of loading what they normally would at this time of year, about 34 feet deep, today they are loading at 31 feet," Guillermo Wade, manager of the CAPyM port operators chamber told Reuters.

Measured in tonnes, those 3 feet mean a cut of about 7,500 tons of cargo on a Panamax ship, Wade explained, noting that in the case of a Handymax ship the loss of cargo would be 5,400 tons.

For weeks, the government has had to negotiate with municipal authorities to allow cargo trucks to pass through their jurisdictions. Dozens of local mayors pushed back against a decree saying that export-related activities were exempt from a nationwide lockdown designed to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Exports fell in March and may again if truckers, stevedores or other port workers are diagnosed with the coronavirus. Argentina is relying on export dollars and tax revenue as it struggles with the economic fallout from the pandemic and manages more than $100 billion in debt the government calls unsustainable.

April is the peak soy and corn harvesting season in Argentina.

Due in part to dryness in southern Brazil, the Argentine National Institute of Water, INA, said the level of the Parana around Rosario is currently about 1.05 meters, against a typical average level for April of 3.76 meters. And INA said the depth is expected to continue to drop in the near term.

INA's measuring system uses zero as a reference that does not refer to the depth of the river bed.

INA forecasts show the Parana at Rosario should drop from the current 1.05 meters to 0.98 meter next week and that it could reach 0.9 meter by April 21, which, according to Wade, could mean the loss of an additional foot in cargo from ships' holds.

