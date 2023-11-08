Low risk of winter power supply shortage in France - RTE

Adds detail throughout

PARIS, Nov 8 (Reuters) - There is a low risk of electricity supply shortages in France this winter as demand has remained subdued since autumn last year and the availability of the nuclear fleet has returned faster than expected, grid operator RTE said in a report on Wednesday.

Energy consumption in September returned to 8% below the five-year pre-COVID average levels, similar to last year when the government urgedpower conservation to avoid potential shortages in case of a cold snap, RTE said.

This trend is expected to persist over the coming months, RTE said, as prices remain higher than before the energy crisis of 2022 triggered by the Russia-Ukraine war, and efforts to reduce consumption ahead of the winter continue.

Additionally, new industrial plants or "mega-factories", such as electrolysers for hydrogen production or lithium battery manufacturers, are not yet a significant influence on demand in the short term, RTE said.

The French nuclear fleet has also rebounded from lows recorded last year, with the operator revising up their previous forecast by 3 gigawatts (GW) of daily power generation on average this winter. They expect supply levels to reach 45 GW by Dec. 1, and a maximum of 50 GW by mid-January.

Some reactors came back online after stress-corrosion problems faster than expected, reducing supply concerns even if the fleet has not fully returned to previous levels, the operator said.

While the stress corrosion problem - that took a swathe of the fleet offline last year and triggered supply concerns - is still the cause of checks and work on reactors, the uncertainty around its impact on the nuclear fleet has been reduced, RTE said.

Hydropower availability has also increased, rising to above historical averages recently, despite drought that affected France at the start of the year.

French gas storage is almost full, while gas consumption remains low and the country's gas-fired power plant fleet is expected to be available during the colder months, the operator said.

Still, supply-demand imbalances cannot be excluded in the event of unfavorable conditions, such as cold spells combined with unexpected nuclear outages and limited imports, the operator added.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)

