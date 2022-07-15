Low likelihood of high temperatures impacting British nuclear plants - EDF

LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - EDF EDF.PA said on Friday that it is unlikey the high temperatures forecast for Britain next week would impact the performance of its nuclear power plants.

“We’ve reviewed the forecast conditions for the next 14 days and there is low likelihood that temperatures will reach a level that will impact the operation of our sites,” an EDF spokesperson said via email.

(Reporting By Susanna Twidale; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((susanna.twidale@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 5424753;))

