LOW Leverages AI to Streamline Operations & Improve Service Quality

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. LOW is steadily embedding artificial intelligence into its operations as part of its “Total Home” strategy, aiming to improve both customer engagement and associate productivity. In the second quarter of fiscal 2025, the company highlighted the rollout of Mylow Companion, an AI-powered application designed to support frontline associates.



The tool enables employees to provide instant, accurate product recommendations, from calculating required quantities of mulch to suggesting the most energy-efficient appliances, thereby elevating service quality and boosting customer satisfaction.



This focus on AI complements Lowe’s consumer-facing technology, including “Mylow,” the virtual advisor launched earlier in the year. By offering step-by-step project guidance and integrating directly with its app and website, Lowe’s is creating a seamless bridge from planning to purchase. These initiatives are expected to appeal to DIY shoppers seeking clarity and convenience while saving professionals valuable time by ensuring they have the right tools and materials from the start.



Associates are using the Mylow Companion app to expand their knowledge across departments, reinforcing Lowe’s commitment to continuous productivity improvement. This reflects a dual-track strategy in which AI enhances customer experience and operational efficiency.



AI also plays a role in Lowe’s Pro strategy. The planned integration of Foundation Building Materials’ AI Blueprint takeoff technology will allow the company’s Pro Desk to automatically extract material quantities and measurements from digital construction plans. This not only accelerates estimates but also improves accuracy, making Lowe’s a more attractive partner for larger Pro customers with complex projects.



By strategically using AI across customer-facing tools and operational processes, Lowe’s is creating a more efficient, personalized and reliable shopping experience for DIY and professional customers. These innovations position the company to strengthen customer loyalty, improve associate productivity and differentiate itself in a competitive home improvement market.

Here's How HD, FND & WSM Keep Pace With LOW

The Home Depot, Inc. HD is leveraging AI to enhance customer experience through improved search functionality and optimized delivery operations across its digital platforms.



Machine learning is powering the “ship from best location” system, which identifies the fastest and most efficient delivery routes. The company offers its broadest-ever coverage of same-day and next-day delivery, which has encouraged more frequent customer purchases both online and in-store.



Home Depot also expanded its “buy it again” feature and upgraded search capabilities using artificial intelligence. These tools make it easier for shoppers to reorder across channels. In parallel, in-store technology upgrades, such as the Order Fulfillment Associate app, now allow for batch picking of multiple orders, boosting accuracy and fulfillment speed.



Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc.’s FND technology initiatives are primarily focused on foundational business systems and basic digital commerce capabilities.



The company is investing in a new ERP system for its finance and merchandising operations, spending $2.2 million this quarter and planning $9 million for the year to implement it. This indicates a focus on streamlining processes and improving operational efficiency.



Floor & Decor plans to invest $35-$40 million in information technology infrastructure, e-commerce and other store support center initiatives as part of its fiscal 2025 capital expenditure. This represents continued focus on supporting omnichannel retail operations.



Williams-Sonoma, Inc. WSM is implementing AI across three strategic areas — customer experience, supply-chain optimization and internal operations automation.



The company has launched an AI-powered customer service assistant across all brands, improving resolution rates and reducing costs, while developing next-generation digital design tools and a culinary companion for cookware discovery.



The company’s vertically integrated model enables an end-to-end AI application for forecasting, inventory optimization and delivery accuracy. Williams-Sonoma operates a proprietary AI platform that automates workflows across finance, HR and technology functions, delivering measurable improvements in productivity, software development velocity and creative production with tangible results in higher conversion rates and cost savings.

