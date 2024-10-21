News & Insights

Low Keng Huat Liquidates Shanghai Nova Subsidiary

October 21, 2024 — 05:42 am EDT

Low Keng Huat Singapore Ltd (SG:F1E) has released an update.

Low Keng Huat Singapore Ltd has announced the liquidation of its 63% owned indirect subsidiary, Shanghai Nova Realty Development Co., Ltd. This move is not expected to significantly affect the company’s net tangible assets or earnings per share in the current financial year. The liquidation is purely administrative, with no direct interest from directors or major shareholders.

