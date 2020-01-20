Low interest rates, weak FX the "new normal" for Brazil - Economy Minister Guedes

BRASILIA, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Brazil's economy has entered a "new normal" phase of low interest rates and a strong U.S. dollar, a reversal of the prevailing set of circumstances for much of the previous several years, according to Economy Minister Paulo Guedes.

In an interview with the Poder 360 website in partnership with SBT published on Monday, Guedes said the shift is partly being driven by the government's commitment to controlling public spending, which he says will spur investment, job creation and growth.

"It's a new normal (but) it doesn't mean that the dollar will always be above 4.00 reais," Guedes is quoted as saying, referring to the level above which the U.S. dollar has traded since early November BRBY.

The consensus among economists since President Jair Bolsonaro took office just over a year ago has consistently been for the real to strengthen on the back of the government's fiscal discipline and economic reforms.

But slow economic growth and record low interest rates have weighed more heavily, forcing the central bank to intervene in the currency market selling dollars since August to slow the real's fall. In November the dollar hit a record high 4.2770 reais, and on Monday it was trading firmly at 4.1830 reais.

In the Poder 360 interview, Guedes said Brazil now has tight fiscal policy and loose monetary policy. While the economy's expected upswing could push the U.S. dollar back down again, his comments echoed those he made in Washington in November that the U.S. dollar's equilibrium rate in a policy mix like that "tends to go higher."

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever and Marcela Ayres, Editing by Franklin Paul)

