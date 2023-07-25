Low Housing, Remodeling Activity to Ail Mohawk (MHK) Q2 Earnings

Mohawk Industries, Inc. MHK is scheduled to report second-quarter 2023 results on Jul 27, after market close.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s adjusted earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 36.7% but declined 53.7% year over year. Net sales beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.2% but decreased 6.9% from the year-ago quarter.



MHK’s earnings surpassed expectations in 11 of the trailing 12 quarters.

Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Mohawk’s second-quarter earnings is pegged at $2.66 per share, indicating a 39.7% decline from the prior-year reported figure of $4.41.

The consensus estimate for net sales is pegged at $2.94 billion, suggesting a 6.8% decrease from the year-ago reported figure of $3.15 billion.

Factors to Note

Mohawk’s earnings and net sales are expected to have declined in the second quarter, thanks to postponed new home sales and residential remodeling projects. Higher mortgage rates and inflationary pressure have been moderating demand for homes, impacting consumer discretionary spending.



Mohawk has been witnessing material, labor and transportation challenges, thereby inflating costs. It expects industry volume and pricing to remain under pressure across the markets served, which are likely to weigh on the to-be-reported quarter’s results.



The commercial sector remains stronger than residential, but higher interest rates and tighter lending conditions are expected to impact the business to some extent.



MHK expects second-quarter adjusted earnings (excluding restructuring, acquisition and other charges) in the range of $2.56-$2.66 per share. Our model suggests the same to decline by 41.2% year over year to $2.59 per share.



We expect Global Ceramic’s net sales to fall by 7.7%. Flooring NA net sales are likely to decline by 7.6% and Flooring ROW is expected to be down 13% year over year.



Our expectation for adjusted operating income for the Global Ceramic, Flooring NA and Flooring ROW businesses suggests a decline of 22.6%, 37.6% and 23.9%, respectively, from the year-ago period.



Nonetheless, the company expects a seasonal improvement in demand and reduced energy and material costs. Also, a focus on better-performing channels, differentiated products and enhanced service and value are likely to have aided the results.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Mohawk this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. Unfortunately, that is not the case here, as you will see below.



Currently, MHK has a Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of -0.97%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

