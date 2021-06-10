Low Expenses Aid Schneider National (SNDR) Amid Pandemic Woes

Schneider National, Inc. SNDR is taking a hit from the coronavirus pandemic. A decline of 4.1% in 2020 revenues reflects coronavirus-led disruptions among other factors. Low freight volumes are exerting pressure on the company’s performance.

Decline in truckload (major revenue generating segment) revenues due to lower volumes is quite a concern.

However, significant reduction in operating expenses is aiding Schneider’s bottom line. Total operating expenses declined 6% year over year in 2020 owing to fall in purchased transportation costs as well as expenses on fuel and salaries, wages as well as benefits. Operating expenses were nearly flat in first-quarter 2021.

Additionally, uptick in intermodal revenues in fourth-quarter 2020 and first-quarter 2021 bode well for the company. After increasing 3% year over year in fourth-quarter 2020, segmental revenues appreciated 7% in first-quarter 2021. Results were driven by yield management actions and Eastern network growth.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Schneider National currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Transportation sector include Landstar System, Inc. LSTR, Triton International Limited TRTN and Herc Holdings Inc. HRI. Herc Holdings and Landstar sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Triton carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Long-term (three to five years) expected earnings per share growth rate for Landstar, Triton and Herc Holdings is projected at 12%, 10% and 42.9%, respectively.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.



Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.



See 3 crypto-related stocks now >>



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.