Low expectations as Johnson joins EU leaders to break Brexit deadlock

BRUSSELS, June 15 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will join a video-conference with EU leaders on Monday, keen to make headway in negotiations on a future UK-EU relationship, but officials in Brussels expect no breakthrough in the Brexit deadlock.

Johnson is likely to urge the European Union to try to reach a free trade agreement by the end of the summer in a renewed push to the talks that have all but stalled over issues such as fair-competition guarantees and fishing rights.

However, officials in Brussels said the afternoon discussion with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the heads of the European Council and European Parliament was a long-scheduled stock-taking exercise, not a negotiation.

"No one expects any breakthrough unless Boris Johnson decides to surprise us," said one senior official. "This meeting was scheduled in the withdrawal agreement, so it is happening, but no one expects much."

Britain left the EU on Jan. 31 and its relationship with the bloc is now governed by a transition arrangement that keeps previous rules in place while the two sides negotiate new terms.

London confirmed last week that it had no intention of extending the transition period beyond the end of this year, a prospect some fear may lead to a no-deal Brexit that could compound the economic damage caused by the coronavirus crisis.

In talks this month, negotiators made very little progress towards a free trade pact but agreed to intensify negotiations, and the hope was that Monday's talks with Johnson would open the way for renewed political momentum.

One EU official said the conference would be an opportunity for the bloc's leaders to emphasise to Johnson that the insistence of their chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, on a broad deal that would keep Britain closely aligned with the EU reflected the will of all member states and not what some on the British side have called his intransigence.

Another said that despite plans to speed up negotiations, major progress was unlikely until after the summer when London would "scramble to get something done" in the 11th hour, as it did last year to clinch a deal on its withdrawal agreement.

Johnson's spokesman said: "You can...expect the prime minister to urge renewed energy and commitment to reach an agreement by the end of the summer."

