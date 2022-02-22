LOW Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $216.77, changing hands as low as $215.38 per share. Lowe's Companies Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LOW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LOW's low point in its 52 week range is $150.84 per share, with $263.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $217.53. The LOW DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

