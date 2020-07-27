Frontier Group Holdings, an ultra low-cost US airline carrier that serves more than 50 airports, withdrew its plans for an initial public offering on Friday. It originally filed in March 2017 with an estimated deal size of $700 million.



The Denver, CO-based company was founded in 1994 and booked $1.8 billion in revenue for the 12 months ended March 31, 2017. It had planned to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol FRNT. Citi, Deutsche Bank, Evercore ISI, J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, Barclays, Cowen, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, Raymond James and UBS Investment Bank were set to be the joint bookrunners on the deal.



The article Low-cost US airline Frontier Group withdraws 2017 IPO filing originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



