Low-Cost ETFs Dominate

ETF investors are extremely price sensitive. This is indicated by data showing the dominance of equity and fixed income ETFs with total expense ratios below 30 basis points in terms of inflows. ETFs below this threshold captured 97.8% of equity inflows and 99% of fixed income ETF inflows.

When looking at the total market, equity ETFs below 30 basis points account for 76.9% of assets, and fixed income ETFs below this level account for 85.5% of the market. Over the last decade, costs have drifted lower. Equity ETF average fee declined from 0.39% to 0.23%, and fixed income ETF cost dropped from 0.25% to 0.20%.

A recent example of this trend is State Street Global Advisors reducing its fee on the popular SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) from 0.09% to 0.03%. This move also led to a surge of inflows.

According to Athanasios Psarofagis, ETF analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, lower costs are a result of a more mature market. He also sees this trend continuing as he notes that “Over the long-term it is hard for active mutual funds to outperform the benchmark consistently. As ETFs grow, it will continue to put pressure on active managers to reduce their fees.

Finsum: ETFs with cost basis under 30 basis points are dominating in terms of inflows and represent the majority of total assets in ETFs. Here’s why this trend should continue.

bonds

ETFs

fixed income

