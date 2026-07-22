Low-Cost Developed Markets or Emerging-Market Tech Exposure? VEA vs. IEMG

Key Points

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF offers a lower expense ratio and higher dividend yield than iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has outperformed on a one-year basis but has experienced deeper maximum drawdowns historically

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF focuses on established economies like Europe and Canada while iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF targets developing regions

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Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEMKT:VEA) provides exposure to established international economies at a lower cost, whereas iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEMKT:IEMG) targets higher-growth developing markets with significant technology concentration.

These two funds offer broad international exposure but focus on distinctly different economic tiers. The Vanguard fund tracks developed markets outside the U.S., including Canada, Europe, and the Pacific region, while the iShares fund targets emerging economies like China, India, and Brazil to capture higher potential growth within developing regions.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric IEMG VEA Issuer iShares Vanguard Share price $79.68 (as of 2026-07-15) $70.82 (as of 2026-07-15) Expense ratio 0.09% 0.03% 1-yr return (as of July 15, 2026) 34.9% 29.3% Dividend yield 2.17% 2.54% Beta 1.01 0.97 AUM $160.72B $316.3B

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

The Vanguard fund is significantly more affordable with a 0.03% expense ratio compared to 0.09% for the iShares fund. Additionally, the Vanguard fund provides a slightly higher dividend payout, offering a 0.31 percentage point yield advantage over its emerging-market counterpart.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric IEMG VEA Max drawdown (5 yr) (33.7%) (29.7%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $1,410 $1,620

What's inside

The Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF provides a massive, diversified portfolio across 3,873 holdings. VEA offers broad developed-market equity exposure outside the U.S., but it still carries foreign-stock and currency risk. Its sector allocations lean toward financial services at 23%, technology at 18%, and industrials at 18%. The fund's largest positions include Samsung Electronics Co (005930.KS) at 3.14%, SK Hynix (000660.KS) at 2.99%, and ASML Holding (AMS:ASML.AS) at 2.34%. It was launched in 2007. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has paid $1.81 per share over the trailing 12 months, which on its recent ~$70.82 share price works out to a 2.6% yield.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF tracks a broad array of 2,826 holdings specifically focused on the growth potential of developing economies. IEMG has a heavy technology tilt, with information technology accounting for roughly 40% of the portfolio, followed by financial services at 17% and consumer cyclical at 9%. Top holdings include Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (2330.TW) at 13.68%, Samsung Electronics Co (005930.KS) at 6.09%, and SK Hynix (000660.KS) at 5.23%. This fund was launched in 2012. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has paid $1.80 per share over the trailing 12 months, which on its recent ~$79.68 share price works out to a 2.3% yield.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

VEA and IEMG both give investors exposure outside the U.S., but they are built for different parts of the international market. The Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF focuses on developed markets at a very low cost, while the iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF targets emerging markets, where the growth potential comes with more volatility and country risk.

VEA holds stocks from developed markets including Europe, Canada, Japan, Australia, and South Korea. IEMG invests in emerging markets such as Taiwan, China, India, Brazil, and South Korea, with a stronger focus on Asian technology and semiconductor firms. As a result, IEMG’s returns are more influenced by technology trends, policy changes, currency fluctuations, and investor sentiment toward emerging-market risk.

South Korea is a key distinction. VEA tracks a FTSE index, while IEMG tracks an MSCI index, and each provider classifies South Korea differently. As a result, investors holding both funds may have increased exposure to companies like Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix. VEA is better suited for broad developed-market exposure, while IEMG is appropriate for those seeking emerging-market exposure and willing to accept higher country and sector concentration.

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Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.