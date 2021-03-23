Frontier Group Holdings, an ultra low-cost US airline carrier that serves approximately 110 airports, announced terms for its IPO on Tuesday.



The Denver, CO-based company plans to raise $600 million by offering 30 million shares (50% insider) at a price range of $19 to $21. At the midpoint of the proposed range, Frontier Group Holdings would command a fully diluted market value of $4.5 billion.



Frontier is an ultra low-cost carrier that offers flights throughout the US and to select near international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 104 narrow-body Airbus A320 family aircraft, and a commitment to purchase 156 A320neo family aircraft by the end of 2028. In 2019 and 2020, Frontier served approximately 23 million and 11 million passengers, respectively, across a network of approximately 110 airports.



Frontier Group Holdings was founded in 1994 and booked $1.3 billion in revenue for the 12 months ended December 31, 2020. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ULCC. Citi, Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, Evercore ISI, BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan, Nomura Securities, and UBS Investment Bank are the joint bookrunners on the deal. It is expected to price during the week of March 29, 2021.



The article Low-cost airline Frontier Group Holdings sets terms for $600 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

