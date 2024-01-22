News & Insights

Low Carbon secures funds to begin constructing UK solar and battery portfolio

January 22, 2024 — 07:01 pm EST

Written by Nina Chestney for Reuters ->

LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Renewable energy company Low Carbon said on Tuesday it had secured the necessary funding for a 385 megawatt (MW) portfolio of solar and battery storage projects in Britain, enabling it to begin construction.

Most of the projects will start construction early this year and are part of a 3 gigawatt pipeline of solar and battery storage projects in Britain, the company said.

The solar projects will have a combined capacity of 290 megawatts and are expected to power the equivalent of 85,000 UK homes. The 95 MW of battery storage projects will be located at the sites of the solar projects.

Battery storage enables energy from renewables to be stored and released when power is needed the most.

Low Carbon's chief investment officer Steve Mack said the projects will contribute towards Britain's target of achieving net zero emissions by 2050 and the company's own aim of delivering 20 GW of new renewable energy capacity by 2030.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((nina.chestney@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 020 7513 5674; Reuters Messaging: nina.chestney.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: https://twitter.com/NinaChestney))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.