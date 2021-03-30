Low bids force Indonesia to raise far below target in bond auction

JAKARTA, March 30 (Reuters) - Indonesia raised 4.75 trillion rupiah ($328.27 million) from Tuesday's biweekly bond auction, far below target, its finance ministry said, as foreign demand sank amid rising U.S. Treasury yields.

Bids during recent Indonesian bond auctions have been week as expectations of strong economic recovery and higher inflation in the United States fueled higher bond yields there, which drove capital away from emerging markets.

The finance ministry had an indicative target to raise 30 trillion rupiah from Tuesday's auction, but total bids dropped to 33.95 trillion rupiah, the weakest since April 2020, from 40.1 trillion rupiah in the previous auction two weeks ago.

The weighted average yields of the bonds sold on Tuesday were higher than the comparable notes in the previous auction. The finance ministry will hold an additional auction to try to raise a maximum 25.25 trillion rupiah on Wednesday.

The central bank could be forced to buy more bonds if weak foreign demand persists, some analysts said. Bank Indonesia (BI) has an agreement with the government to be a standby buyer in debt auctions until the end of 2022.

Under a worst case scenario of no foreign interest in the domestic currency bond market for the whole year, BI may have to take up 50% of the government's 2021 total issuance, similar to what it did last year, Handy Yunianto, Bank Mandiri's fixed income analyst said.

Prior to Tuesday's auction, BI had bought some 28% of total government bond sales in the primary market, according to the brokerage's analysis.

BI directly financed a large chunk of 2020's fiscal deficit under an one-off "burden sharing" agreement with the government to finance coronavirus pandemic relief programmes, but it had initially expected to intervene less this year.

The current market turmoil has already forced BI to conduct what it calls "triple intervention" to arrest the fall in the rupiah IDR=, which earlier on Tuesday fell to its weakest since November, a senior official said.

Adra Wijasena, RHB Sekuritas' fixed income analyst, hoped capital inflows could return when the government issues new benchmark series, usually in the second or third quarter.

"Spread between Indonesia's (yields) and UST is still above 500 (basis points), around 520. That's attractive compared with other countries," he said. "We just need a trigger for foreign investors to return."

($1 = 14,470.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Tabita Diela; Editing by Gayatri Suroyo and William Maclean)

