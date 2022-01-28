Low- and high-income Britons face similar inflation rates: ONS

LONDON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Both low- and high-income households are experiencing broadly similar rates of inflation, despite different spending patterns, a new analysis published by the Office for National Statistics showed on Friday.

The ONS estimated that low-income households in December experienced annual consumer price inflation of 5.3%, while high-income households faced inflation of 5.5%.

The average rate of inflation for all households hit an almost 30-year high of 5.4% in December.

"High-income and low-income households have experienced similar annual inflation rates since 2014," the ONS said.

The ONS said the slightly higher inflation rate for well-off households in December reflected their greater spending on transport.

Motor fuels and second-hand cars - which comprise a greater share of expenditure for high-income households than low ones - have been among the biggest drivers of inflation over the last year.

