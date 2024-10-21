News & Insights

Lovisa Holdings Enhances Corporate Governance Transparency

October 21, 2024 — 06:58 pm EDT

Lovisa Holdings Ltd. (AU:LOV) has released an update.

Lovisa Holdings Ltd. has released its updated corporate governance statement, underscoring its commitment to transparency and adherence to ASX principles. The statement, approved by the board, highlights key governance practices such as board responsibilities, director appointment protocols, and accountability measures. This move is aimed at bolstering investor confidence by clearly outlining the company’s governance framework.

