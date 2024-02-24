Lovisa Holdings (ASX:LOV) Price Target Increased by 17.71% to 27.56

The average one-year price target for Lovisa Holdings (ASX:LOV) has been revised to 27.56 / share. This is an increase of 17.71% from the prior estimate of 23.41 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 18.68 to a high of 34.12 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.02% from the latest reported closing price of 25.51 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lovisa Holdings. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 7.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LOV is 0.07%, a decrease of 3.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.67% to 4,557K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 734K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 716K shares, representing an increase of 2.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOV by 12.91% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 425K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 409K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 380K shares, representing an increase of 7.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOV by 6.43% over the last quarter.

FWWFX - Fidelity Worldwide Fund holds 357K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 319K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 303K shares, representing an increase of 4.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOV by 11.94% over the last quarter.

