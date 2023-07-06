Lovisa Holdings (ASX:LOV) Price Target Decreased by 7.80% to 25.68

The average one-year price target for Lovisa Holdings (ASX:LOV) has been revised to 25.68 / share. This is an decrease of 7.80% from the prior estimate of 27.85 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16.16 to a high of 37.48 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.55% from the latest reported closing price of 19.67 / share.

Lovisa Holdings Maintains 3.71% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.71%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.17. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.53%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 64 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lovisa Holdings. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LOV is 0.10%, a decrease of 0.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.48% to 4,884K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 716K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 719K shares, representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOV by 5.82% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 413K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 403K shares, representing an increase of 2.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOV by 0.88% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 380K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 363K shares, representing an increase of 4.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOV by 6.33% over the last quarter.

FWWFX - Fidelity Worldwide Fund holds 357K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WCMSX - WCM International Small Cap Growth Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 310K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 324K shares, representing a decrease of 4.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOV by 8.03% over the last quarter.

