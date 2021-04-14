Lovesac Q4 Profit Soars, Results Top Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Lovesac Co. (LOVE), a direct-to-consumer specialty furniture brand, on Wednesday reported net income for the fourth quarter that soared three-fold to $21.7 million or $1.37 per share from $5.4 million or $0.37 per share in the previous-year quarter.

Net sales for the quarter grew 40.7 percent to $129.7 million from $92.2 million in the year-ago period, driven by comparable sales growth of 45.0 percent and a surge in Internet sales of 86.1 percent.

On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report loss of $0.58 per share on revenues of $116.13 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.