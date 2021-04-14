Markets
Lovesac Q4 Profit Soars, Results Top Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Lovesac Co. (LOVE), a direct-to-consumer specialty furniture brand, on Wednesday reported net income for the fourth quarter that soared three-fold to $21.7 million or $1.37 per share from $5.4 million or $0.37 per share in the previous-year quarter.

Net sales for the quarter grew 40.7 percent to $129.7 million from $92.2 million in the year-ago period, driven by comparable sales growth of 45.0 percent and a surge in Internet sales of 86.1 percent.

On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report loss of $0.58 per share on revenues of $116.13 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

