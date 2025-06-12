Lovesac Q1 Net Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Lovesac Co. (LOVE), a direct-to-consumer specialty furniture brand, reported Thursday a net loss of $10.8 million or $0.73 per share for the first quarter, narrower than $13.0 million or $0.83 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Total net sales for the quarter increased 4.3 percent to $138.4 million from $132.6 million in the same quarter last year, primarily driven by an increase of 2.8 percent in omni-channel comparable net sales and the net addition of 21 new showrooms. Analysts expected net sales of $162.29 million for the quarter.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.