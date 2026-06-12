Lovesac Q1 Earnings Call Highlights Product Push, Outlook

The Lovesac Company (LOVE) used its first-quarter fiscal 2027earnings callto emphasize strategy more than near-term upside. Management framed the quarter as a period of disciplined execution in a weak category while preparing for what executives called the company’s biggest year of product launches.

That message mattered because the quarter itself was mixed. Revenues of $138.20 million edged past the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $137.10 million by 0.8%, while the reported loss of 76 cents per share was narrower than the consensus loss of $1.03 by 26.2%.

The Lovesac Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

The Lovesac Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | The Lovesac Company Quote

Lovesac Keeps Full-Year Targets in View

Founder, CEO and director Shawn Nelson said the company is reinforcing its living room position through a clearer small, medium and large product architecture while building toward a new room launch in early calendar 2027. Nelson tied that strategy to market-share gains despite ongoing pressure in furniture demand.

CFO Keith Siegner kept full-year fiscal 2027 guidance at net sales of $700 million to $740 million, adjusted EBITDA of $35 million to $46 million and net income of $5 million to $12 million. Fiscal second-quarter guidance called for revenues of $157 million to $166 million and adjusted EBITDA ranging from a $4 million loss to $2 million of income.

Management said the outlook reflects current tariff assumptions and includes about $3.6 million of refunds already collected, but excludes any additional recoveries. That made the guidance notable less for a reset than for the assumptions built underneath it.

LOVE Sees a Split Consumer

President and COO Mary Fox described a bifurcated demand backdrop. Fox said Lovesac continues to see softness in transactions under $6,000, while larger-ticket purchases and add-ons such as Lovesoft Fill, Storage and Reclining Seat remained stronger.

This pattern showed up in management’s broader commentary. Nelson said larger configurations gained momentum, and the Reclining Seat attachment held at nearly one in three configurations. Fox added that quote growth rose about 12% even as traffic remained pressured, suggesting conversion improved in showrooms.

In Q&A, executives said the company plans to push both ends of the market rather than choose one. Management intends to preserve strength in premium transactions while rolling out initiatives to improve opening price-point appeal in the coming quarters.

Lovesac Pushes Marketing and E-Commerce

Fox said the company’s marketing overhaul is becoming more visible in results. Advertising and marketing expenses fell 10.7% year over year to $16.6 million, which she linked to timing and efficiency rather than a pullback in ambition.

Fox described a shift away from traditional linear media toward a digital-first model built around social, search, creators and AI-readable content. Management said the work is aimed at improving brand consideration, reducing customer acquisition cost and positioning the company for AI-driven discovery.

The e-commerce channel gave management a concrete proof point. Internet sales rose 7.1% to $35.7 million, helped by traffic growth and higher average order values, while Snugg continued to show traction as a digital-first product.

LOVE Prepares New Products and Onshoring

Nelson returned repeatedly to product cadence as the core long-term story. He said Lovesac is moving beyond a product-driven company toward a multi-platform, multi-room lifestyle brand, with living room innovation arriving first and a broader room expansion to follow.

The most immediate launch is a higher-end sectional platform later this year. Nelson said the company has built some sales into fiscal 2027 for the product, but with deliberately modest expectations, positioning the launch as more meaningful for next year than for the current one.

On manufacturing, Nelson said domestic production of Sactional seats remains on track to begin this summer. He described the effort as a redesign for automation and better functionality, aimed at reducing cost volatility and freight exposure over time rather than creating a material margin benefit this year.

Lovesac Faces Tariff and Margin Questions

Analysts pressed management on tariff refunds and how those proceeds might be used. Siegner said Lovesac had applied for and been accepted for $20.8 million in total refunds, but only the amount already received is included in guidance because timing remains uncertain.

Fox said any future recovery could support profitability or strategic priorities, but management would plan only around cash already in hand. That answer reinforced a cautious posture around policy-related upside.

Margins were also part of the scrutiny. First-quarter gross margin fell 160 basis points to 52.1%, pressured by inbound transportation, tariffs and outbound logistics, even as pricing and cost actions partly offset those headwinds.

LOVE Leaves Investors With a Buildout Story

The quarter did not change the basic financial profile. Net sales were essentially flat, adjusted EBITDA loss widened to $10.5 million, and net loss was $11.1 million. Still, management emphasized balance-sheet flexibility, with $57 million in cash, no borrowings on the credit facility and $51.7 million remaining under the repurchase authorization.

Coming out of the call, the central theme was execution through transition. Lovesac is asking investors to focus on a wider product set, a retooled marketing engine and supply-chain changes that management said should build a more durable growth platform.

Zacks Signals Remain Cautious

LOVE carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), alongside a Value Score of A, Growth Score of A, Momentum Score of C and VGM Score of A. Under the Zacks framework, Style Scores are intended to complement, not override, the rank and stronger Style Scores are most constructive when paired with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 (Buy).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

That leaves the current setup mixed. The Style Scores point to favorable value and growth characteristics, but the Zacks Rank signals weaker estimate revision trends and that rank can change as analysts update forecasts after the quarter.

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