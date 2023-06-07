Lovesac Names Keith Siegner CFO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Lovesac Company (LOVE) announced, effective June 30, 2023, Donna Dellomo is retiring as EVP and CFO and plans to take on a Senior Strategic Advisory role. The company also announced the appointment of Keith Siegner as new Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer effective June 30, 2023.

Jack Krause has retired as Chief Strategy Officer effective June 30, 2023 and will remain a member of the board of directors. His current responsibilities will be divided between Nelson and Mary Fox, President and COO.

