Lovesac Maintains FY26 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, Lovesac Co. (LOVE), a direct-to-consumer specialty furniture brand, provided loss guidance for the second quarter, well below analysts' estimates. The company also maintained its outlook for the full-year 2026.

For the second quarter, the company expects a loss in a range of $0.58 to $0.83 per basic share on net sales between $157 million and $166 million. On average, analysts polled expect the company to report a loss of $0.30 per share on revenues of $162.29 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company continues to project earnings in the range of $0.80 to $1.36 per share on net sales between $700 million and $750 million. The Street is looking for earnings of $1.62 per share on net sales of $719.69 million for the quarter.

