Lovesac (LOVE) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lovesac (LOVE) will report quarterly loss of -$0.72 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 89.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $160.85 million, exhibiting an increase of 2.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Lovesac metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Other' should arrive at $10.04 million. The estimate suggests a change of -25.7% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Internet' should come in at $43.84 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Showrooms' stands at $106.98 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Ending Showroom Count' to come in at 281 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 254 .

Shares of Lovesac have demonstrated returns of +14.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), LOVE is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

