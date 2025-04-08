Stocks
LOVESAC (THE Earnings Preview: Recent $LOVE Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

April 08, 2025 — 05:05 pm EDT

LOVESAC (THE ($LOVE) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 10th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $238,632,743 and earnings of $1.91 per share.

LOVESAC (THE Insider Trading Activity

LOVESAC (THE insiders have traded $LOVE stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LOVE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ALBERT JACK KRAUSE sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $789,900
  • WALTER FIELD MCLALLEN has made 2 purchases buying 5,000 shares for an estimated $122,520 and 0 sales.

LOVESAC (THE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 67 institutional investors add shares of LOVESAC (THE stock to their portfolio, and 61 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LOVESAC (THE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LOVE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 12/02/2024

