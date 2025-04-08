LOVESAC (THE Earnings Preview: Recent $LOVE Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

LOVESAC (THE ($LOVE) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 10th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $238,632,743 and earnings of $1.91 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $LOVE stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

LOVESAC (THE Insider Trading Activity

LOVESAC (THE insiders have traded $LOVE stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LOVE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALBERT JACK KRAUSE sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $789,900

WALTER FIELD MCLALLEN has made 2 purchases buying 5,000 shares for an estimated $122,520 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

LOVESAC (THE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 67 institutional investors add shares of LOVESAC (THE stock to their portfolio, and 61 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

LOVESAC (THE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LOVE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 12/02/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for LOVESAC (THE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LOVE forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.