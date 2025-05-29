The Lovesac Company to Release First Quarter Financial Results on June 12, 2025

Lovesac will release Q1 financial results on June 12, 2025, followed by a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Lovesac Company announced that it will release its first quarter financial results on June 12, 2025, before the market opens. Following the announcement, the company will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results, with investors and analysts encouraged to call in ten minutes prior. A live audio webcast of the call will be available online, and a recorded replay will be accessible for 90 days afterward. Lovesac, based in Stamford, Connecticut, offers a range of innovative furniture products designed to adapt over time, focusing on sustainability and durability.

Potential Positives

The announcement of the first quarter financial results and the scheduled conference call demonstrates transparency and communication with investors, which can build trust and confidence in the company.

Lovesac's recognition as a recipient of Repreve’s 7th Annual Champions of Sustainability Award highlights the company's commitment to responsible production and sustainability, aligning with increasing consumer preference for eco-friendly products.

The diverse product line, including innovative solutions like Sactionals and StealthTech, showcases the company's design and technological capabilities, potentially appealing to a broad range of consumers and enhancing market competitiveness.

Potential Negatives

There is no mention of any recent product developments or innovations, which could suggest a stagnation in the company's growth strategy.

The scheduled release of financial results on June 12, 2025, indicates that investors may have to wait longer to receive important financial information, potentially leading to uncertainty in the market.

The press release does not include any updates on the company's sales performance or market position, which may raise concerns among investors about its competitive standing.

FAQ

When will Lovesac release its first quarter financial results?

Lovesac will release its first quarter financial results on Thursday, June 12, 2025, before market open.

What time is the Lovesac conference call scheduled?

The conference call will take place at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on June 12, 2025.

How can I participate in the Lovesac conference call?

To participate, dial 877-407-3982 for US callers or 201-493-6780 for international callers about 10 minutes prior to the call.

Where can I access the Lovesac conference call webcast?

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at investor.lovesac.com.

How long will the recorded replay of the conference call be available?

The recorded replay will be available online for 90 days after the call concludes.

$LOVE Insider Trading Activity

$LOVE insiders have traded $LOVE stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LOVE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALBERT JACK KRAUSE sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $789,900

WALTER FIELD MCLALLEN has made 2 purchases buying 5,000 shares for an estimated $122,520 and 0 sales.

$LOVE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 64 institutional investors add shares of $LOVE stock to their portfolio, and 81 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$LOVE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LOVE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 12/02/2024

STAMFORD, Conn., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lovesac Company (Nasdaq: LOVE) (“Lovesac” or the “Company”), the Designed for Life home and technology brand, today announced that its first quarter financial results will be released before market open on Thursday, June 12, 2025. The Company will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results.





Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 877-407-3982 (international callers please dial 201-493-6780) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at investor.lovesac.com.





A recorded replay of the conference call will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed online at investor.lovesac.com for 90 days.









About The Lovesac Company









Based in Stamford, Connecticut, The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) is a technology driven company that designs, manufactures and sells unique, high quality furniture derived through its proprietary Designed for Life approach which results in products that are built to last a lifetime and designed to evolve as customers’ lives do. The current product offering is comprised of modular couches called Sactionals, the Sactionals Reclining seat, premium foam beanbag chairs called Sacs, the Pillowsac™ Accent Chair, an immersive surround sound home theater system called StealthTech, and an innovative sofa seating solution called EverCouch™. As a recipient of Repreve’s 7th Annual Champions of Sustainability Award, responsible production and innovation are at the center of the brand’s design philosophy with products protected by a robust portfolio of utility patents. Products are marketed and sold primarily online directly at



www.lovesac.com



, supported by a physical retail presence in the form of Lovesac branded showrooms, as well as through shop-in-shops and pop-up-shops with third party retailers. LOVESAC, DESIGNED FOR LIFE, SACTIONALS, SAC, STEALTHTECH, and THE WORLD'S MOST ADAPTABLE COUCH are trademarks of The Lovesac Company and are Registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.







Investor Relations Contacts:







Caitlin Churchill, ICR





(203) 682-8200





InvestorRelations@lovesac.com



