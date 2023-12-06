News & Insights

Lovesac Co Q3 Loss Narrows; Stock Up In Pre-market

December 06, 2023

(RTTNews) - The Lovesac Company (LOVE), a furnishings manufacturer, on Wednesday reported lower loss and higher revenue for the third quarter. Further, the company issued its earnings and revenue guidance for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2024.

Quarterly loss narrowed to $2.3 million or $0.15 per share from $7.4 million or $0.48 per share loss last year.

On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had expected a loss of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue increased 14.3 percent to $154 million from $134.8 million the previous year, particularly on growth within the showroom and internet channels.

The Street view for revenue was $153.81 million.

Looking ahead to the next quarter, the company is expecting net income in the range of $29.0 million or $1.77 per share to $33.0 million or $2.02 per share and revenues in range of $260.0 million to $270.0 million.

Analysts estimate $1.98 earnings per share and $265.36 million of revenue for the next quarter.

Looking forward to the full year, the company expects net income in the range of $22.0 million or $1.35 per share to $26.0 million or 1.60 per share and revenues in the range of $710.0 million to $720.0 million.

The Street is expecting $1.47 earnings per share and $714.88 million of revenues for the full year.

In pre-market activity, Lovesac shares are trading at $21.80, up 3.71% on the Nasdaq.

