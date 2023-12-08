News & Insights

'Love Story' actor Ryan O'Neal has died, his son says

December 08, 2023 — 05:16 pm EST

Written by Lisa Richwine for Reuters ->

LOS ANGELES, Dec 8 (Reuters) - "Love Story" actor Ryan O'Neal has died, his son Patrick O'Neal said in a post on Instagram on Friday.

O'Neal starred in the classic 1970 romance film opposite Ali MacGraw. He was 82.

"My dad passed away peacefully today, with his loving team by his side supporting him and loving him as he would us," Patrick O'Neal wrote.

O'Neal's acting career took off when he landed a role in nighttime soap opera "Peyton Place" in 1964.

