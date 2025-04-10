$LOVE stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$LOVE stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $21,011,528 of trading volume.

$LOVE Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $LOVE:

$LOVE insiders have traded $LOVE stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LOVE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALBERT JACK KRAUSE sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $789,900

WALTER FIELD MCLALLEN has made 2 purchases buying 5,000 shares for an estimated $122,520 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LOVE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 67 institutional investors add shares of $LOVE stock to their portfolio, and 61 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$LOVE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LOVE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 12/02/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $LOVE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LOVE forecast page.

You can track data on $LOVE on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.