$LOVE stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$LOVE stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $21,011,528 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $LOVE:
$LOVE Insider Trading Activity
$LOVE insiders have traded $LOVE stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LOVE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ALBERT JACK KRAUSE sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $789,900
- WALTER FIELD MCLALLEN has made 2 purchases buying 5,000 shares for an estimated $122,520 and 0 sales.
$LOVE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 67 institutional investors add shares of $LOVE stock to their portfolio, and 61 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 711,386 shares (-30.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,831,392
- VOYA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 310,805 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,353,646
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 196,284 shares (-85.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,644,079
- AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. added 170,045 shares (+33.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,023,264
- SENVEST MANAGEMENT, LLC added 163,745 shares (+17.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,874,206
- ROUBAIX CAPITAL, LLC removed 157,775 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,732,956
- PENN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC added 157,329 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,722,404
$LOVE Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LOVE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 12/02/2024
