LOVE or WSM: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Retail - Home Furnishings stocks are likely familiar with Lovesac (LOVE) and Williams-Sonoma (WSM). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Lovesac has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Williams-Sonoma has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that LOVE has an improving earnings outlook. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

LOVE currently has a forward P/E ratio of 16.82, while WSM has a forward P/E of 20.99. We also note that LOVE has a PEG ratio of 0.48. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. WSM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.44.

Another notable valuation metric for LOVE is its P/B ratio of 1.11. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, WSM has a P/B of 11.06.

These metrics, and several others, help LOVE earn a Value grade of A, while WSM has been given a Value grade of D.

LOVE sticks out from WSM in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that LOVE is the better option right now.

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The Lovesac Company (LOVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.