Love Hurts, Money Talks: $2.7 Billion Lost To Romance, Investment Scams On Social Media

Whether they were looking for love or for a cheap toaster oven, Americans lost a reported $2.7 billion over the past couple of years in social media schemes, according to a new Federal Trade Commission report. Of the scams where a platform was identified, most involved Facebook and Instagram.

Romance scams and those involving cryptocurrency led to the biggest financial losses, according to the FTC.

However, scams involving online shopping were the most common. According to the report, 44% of social media-related fraud complaints had to do with buying or selling products online. Most were made by people who never received the items they ordered after responding to an ad on Facebook or Instagram.

The report, released on October 6, looked at losses reported from January 2021 through June 2023

“Because the vast majority of frauds are not reported, [$2.7 billion] reflects just a small fraction of the public harm,” the FTC said.

Bogus Investment Opportunities Account For Biggest Losses

Fake investment schemes brought in the biggest bucks for social media swindlers, accounting for 53% of all financial losses reported in the first six months of 2023. More than half of those fraudulent investments involved consumers who paid using cryptocurrency, the report found.

Crypto is attractive to fraudsters because “there’s no bank or other centralized authority to flag suspicious transactions and attempt to stop fraud before it happens,” the FTC said in a blog post. “Crypto transfers can’t be reversed—once the money’s gone, there’s no getting it back. And most people are still unfamiliar with how crypto works,”

After investment schemes, romance scams accounted for the second-highest financial loss total. About half of the people who reported losing money to an online romance said it began on Facebook, Instagram or Snapchat.

“These scams often start with a seemingly innocent friend request from a stranger followed by love bombing and the inevitable request for money,” the FTC said.

Young adults were most likely to report they had been scammed by a social media ad. Nearly half (47%) of people ages 18 to 19 who reported losing money to fraud said social media was involved. For adults ages 20 to 29, the figure was 38%.

How To Avoid Getting Scammed on Social Media

Social media scammers “can easily manufacture a fake persona, or hack into your profile, pretend to be you, and con your friends…Scammers who place ads can even use tools available to advertisers to methodically target you based on personal details, such as your age, interests, or past purchases,” warned the FTC.

The FTC recommends taking the following steps to avoid falling prey to a social media-related scam:

Limit who can see your posts or contact you through social media.

If someone contacts you claiming to be a friend or relative asking for money, follow up with that person by telephone to be sure the request is legitimate and not coming from a compromised social media account.

Adjust your privacy settings on apps and websites to limit tracking, personalized ads and location-sharing and to delete your browsing history.

Do not send money to someone you haven’t met in person.

Steer clear of online requests to send money through a wire transfer or in the form of cryptocurrency or a gift card.

Before clicking on an ad, search the name of the company or product and see whether the link goes to a real IP address of a business selling that product. Also, check customer reviews and the company’s return policy in a forum or site separate from the social media ad.

If you do decide to make a purchase, use a credit card, which provides more protections than crypto or peer-to-peer payment networks. Make sure that the website where you are entering your credit card information uses the prefix https at the beginning of its URL. The s after http means the site uses secure encryption protocols, though some hackers can still get in.

