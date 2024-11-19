News & Insights

Love Group’s Director Increases Stake with New Share Purchase

November 19, 2024 — 09:35 pm EST

Love Group Ltd (AU:LVE) has released an update.

Michael Ye, a director at Love Group Global Limited, has increased his stake in the company by acquiring 42,041 ordinary shares through an on-market purchase, raising his total holdings to 12,858,059 shares. This transaction, valued at $4,834.72, highlights active interest and potential confidence in the company’s prospects.

